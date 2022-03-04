Millennium Management LLC Acquires 261,632 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,632 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.82% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

