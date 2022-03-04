Millennium Management LLC Acquires 643,976 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 237.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Enerplus worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 175.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 27.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.61.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

