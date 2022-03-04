Millennium Management LLC Acquires 684,780 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 317.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

