Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 1,252.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of McAfee worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

