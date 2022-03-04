Millennium Management LLC Buys 329,529 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 1,332.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.90% of Sohu.com worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

