Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 766,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

