Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,977 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vir Biotechnology worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of VIR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.