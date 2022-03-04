Millennium Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Impinj worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $64.89 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

