Millennium Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of FibroGen worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $11,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $12,272,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in FibroGen by 33.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,732,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

