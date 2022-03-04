Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.