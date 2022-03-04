Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Frontline worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.12 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

