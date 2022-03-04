Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
