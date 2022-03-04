Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Orthofix Medical worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

