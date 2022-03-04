Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,207 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.