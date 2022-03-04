Millennium Management LLC Sells 331,904 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Energizer worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

ENR stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

