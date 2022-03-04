Millennium Management LLC Sells 417,714 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 417,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PDC Energy worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

