Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,603 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Boot Barn worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

