MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 53.8% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00033702 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $142.60 million and approximately $202,703.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00227236 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,821,840 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

