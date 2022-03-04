Minereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,834.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $763,384.12 and approximately $33,834.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,760,627 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

