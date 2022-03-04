Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0017

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $8,398.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00210368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00192317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,541,910,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,700,833 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

