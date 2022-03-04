MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 82.9% in February

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

