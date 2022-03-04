MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 82.9% in February

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
About MJ (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MJ (MJNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.