Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

MCO opened at $324.90 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $275.99 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

