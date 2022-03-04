Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRUF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

