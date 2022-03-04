Morgan Stanley Acquires 487,557 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Investors Bancorp worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,842,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,932,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

