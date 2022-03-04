Morgan Stanley Buys 38,741 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

