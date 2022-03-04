Morgan Stanley Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $33.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.61. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PROS by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PROS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in PROS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.