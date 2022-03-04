Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Wingstop worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $138.18 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

