Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Janus Henderson Group worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $37,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 407.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 341,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 31,637.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 290,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $10,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

