Morgan Stanley Has $21.63 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Signet Jewelers worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

