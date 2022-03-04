Morgan Stanley Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Grand Canyon Education worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

