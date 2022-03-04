Morgan Stanley Lowers Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $3.75

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Shares of FOA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.