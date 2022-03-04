Morgan Stanley Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $645.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $862.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.91.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $499.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -299.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

