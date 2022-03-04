Morgan Stanley Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $33.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

