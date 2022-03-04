Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2,336.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,202. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

