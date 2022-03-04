Morgan Stanley Raises Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $0.53

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.50 to $0.53 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.49 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

