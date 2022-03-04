MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.08

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

The stock has a market cap of $831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

