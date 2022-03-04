MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.08

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several research firms recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.
The stock has a market cap of $831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Further Reading
