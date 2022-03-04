Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,567. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

