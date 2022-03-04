Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 1,270 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 176,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 747,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,143,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.