Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 1,279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 192,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,151. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

