Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 311.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,156,000 after buying an additional 256,347 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $41,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4,287.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.80.

GLOB stock traded down $13.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.70. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,624. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

