Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.91%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

