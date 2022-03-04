Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,438 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $3,180,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock worth $59,881,900. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 4,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,322. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.