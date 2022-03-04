Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

