Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 112,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

