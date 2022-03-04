Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 488.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,478. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

