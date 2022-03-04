Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,885,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

