Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.28 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

