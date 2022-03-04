Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,408 shares of company stock worth $23,934,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 480.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

