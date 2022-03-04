Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 116,962.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 165,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 164,917 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 202,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

USB traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 303,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,371. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

