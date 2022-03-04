Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $3.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.03. 1,373,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

